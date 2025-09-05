Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 730
Ooo so interesting…
I’m quite fascinated by this detail, i did many courses in wine when I was living in Cyprus.
It’s colourful & informative.
"Wine is the most civilised thing in the world." --- Ernest Hemingway. ( Not sure I agree with this )
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1982
photos
134
followers
108
following
200% complete
View this month »
723
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
Latest from all albums
727
1249
728
1250
729
1251
730
1252
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
30th August 2025 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love the quote! I do not know all that much about wine, I just know which grape varieties I enjoy ;-)
September 5th, 2025
CC Folk
ace
Interesting. I am mostly a Riesling or moscato girl.
September 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close