The spirit of beauty…1940 by beverley365
Photo 731

The spirit of beauty…1940

Van Cleef & Arpels…

I’m inspired to revisit and discover the new works of art …

“Weekends are cool days to stop and breathe.” ·
Happy days…
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
200% complete

Issi Bannerman
That’s gorgeous!
September 6th, 2025  
Diana
Lovely capture of this beautiful piece, they were the masters in their time.
September 6th, 2025  
