What an amazing entrance… by beverley365
What an amazing entrance…

I immediately spotted a smiley member of staff and asked where the caps were…
how lovely in the chaos of people I was taken to the very spot… I chose it in a nano second…
& was kindly taken to pay… very kind and welcome… such a lovely chap.
He’s studying fashion at IFA Paris & this his weekend job.

What an amazing entrance…I loved the colours and organised chaos of the people. Sooo fun.

The quantity of people in the shop was staggering… gosh I felt grateful & happy as I left.

I’d go back again JUST for this photo… looking up was spectacular…
7th September 2025

Beverley

