Previous
Photo 733
Mission accomplished…
Within a nano second it was on his head 😃
In a troubled world, we need to look for glimmers of joy & happiness more than ever.
I love these little moments. I think I have always preferred the little moments to the big ones.
Small things simply make me smile.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
