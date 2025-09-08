Previous
Mission accomplished… by beverley365
Photo 733

Mission accomplished…

Within a nano second it was on his head 😃

In a troubled world, we need to look for glimmers of joy & happiness more than ever.
I love these little moments. I think I have always preferred the little moments to the big ones.

Small things simply make me smile.
Beverley

