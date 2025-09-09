Previous
Worth queueing for… you can feel the joy
Worth queueing for… you can feel the joy

Cult is the trendy coffee shop in Paris's 9th arrondissement, ready to tantalise your taste buds with a delicious brunch to be enjoyed all day long & every day of the week.

I rather fancy the ‘cardamom-pink latte or the Indian-inspired karak chai’…

"France has found herself again in the discovery of the art of savoring life, of which good food is a first necessity." — Marcel Proust

9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
201% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Obviously a popular place with all the tables occupied an some still waiting !
September 9th, 2025  
Christina ace
It sounds delicious
September 9th, 2025  
Wylie ace
I've certainly never seen Paris look so warm - based on the clothing! Otherwise a very Parisian shot.
September 9th, 2025  
