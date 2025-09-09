Sign up
Photo 734
Worth queueing for… you can feel the joy
Cult is the trendy coffee shop in Paris's 9th arrondissement, ready to tantalise your taste buds with a delicious brunch to be enjoyed all day long & every day of the week.
I rather fancy the ‘cardamom-pink latte or the Indian-inspired karak chai’…
"France has found herself again in the discovery of the art of savoring life, of which good food is a first necessity." — Marcel Proust
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1990
photos
135
followers
108
following
201% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th September 2025 1:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Obviously a popular place with all the tables occupied an some still waiting !
September 9th, 2025
Christina
ace
It sounds delicious
September 9th, 2025
Wylie
ace
I've certainly never seen Paris look so warm - based on the clothing! Otherwise a very Parisian shot.
September 9th, 2025
