Breathing in nature… on the way home. by beverley365
Breathing in nature… on the way home.

The eco parc is a favourite walk anytime of day…
Im on my way back from the local boulangerie,
I have a lovely Friend staying & my son popping in for breakfast.

An exciting day for me…. Yippee!
All will be revealed tomorrow…

