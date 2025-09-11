Sign up
Previous
Photo 736
My Sons Bread…
Hard to choose… so each visit I’ll try a different one… and of course ‘all healthy’ as they are nutrient packed with seeds & grains & all organic
I’m thrilled everything is organic and produced in France…
Hmmm honestly it’s not hard to choose…
It’s a glorious sunny morning after a night of heavy rain… before I begin my work challenge i’m going to have a walk through the eco park…
& breathe… in the sunshine ☀️
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
5
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1994
photos
136
followers
108
following
201% complete
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
733
1255
734
1256
735
1257
736
1258
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
10th September 2025 12:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous variety of bread nicely captured. Enjoy your day, very grey here atm.
September 11th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
The Pain Sportif sounds interesting, and they all look good-- pretty and yummy!
September 11th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That is an interesting lot of bread.
September 11th, 2025
Christina
ace
You have a talented son!
September 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 11th, 2025
