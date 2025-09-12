Warm welcoming colours with a relaxed ambience

What I really liked in this photo - was far right the guy walking with a box of delights… delicious



As I was leaving the queue was growing… made me smile 😃 ear to ear.



It’s a wonderful busy area & quite chic, obviously I took a few photos ha ha



“Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

Maya Angelou





