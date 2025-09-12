Sign up
Previous
Photo 737
Warm welcoming colours with a relaxed ambience
What I really liked in this photo - was far right the guy walking with a box of delights… delicious
As I was leaving the queue was growing… made me smile 😃 ear to ear.
It’s a wonderful busy area & quite chic, obviously I took a few photos ha ha
“Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”
Maya Angelou
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1996
photos
136
followers
108
following
201% complete
Diana
ace
It does look fabulous, what a great place for your son to work.
September 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The colours are inviting.
September 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely , clean and inviting building !
September 12th, 2025
