Warm welcoming colours with a relaxed ambience by beverley365
Photo 737

Warm welcoming colours with a relaxed ambience

What I really liked in this photo - was far right the guy walking with a box of delights… delicious

As I was leaving the queue was growing… made me smile 😃 ear to ear.

It’s a wonderful busy area & quite chic, obviously I took a few photos ha ha

“Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”
Maya Angelou


12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
201% complete

Diana ace
It does look fabulous, what a great place for your son to work.
September 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The colours are inviting.
September 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely , clean and inviting building !
September 12th, 2025  
