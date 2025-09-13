Sign up
Photo 738
Back & forth they go…
It was fun smooching around… not in a hurry just wandering…. An afternoon of capturing moments in Paris.
The Seine is a silent river. She has no torrents or waterfalls. She sinks and meanders and has great difficulty getting to the sea. She takes her time…
Breathe in Paris, it nourishes the soul
Victor Hugo
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1998
photos
136
followers
108
following
202% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
10th September 2025 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely close up and scene.
September 13th, 2025
