Back & forth they go…

It was fun smooching around… not in a hurry just wandering…. An afternoon of capturing moments in Paris.

The Seine is a silent river. She has no torrents or waterfalls. She sinks and meanders and has great difficulty getting to the sea. She takes her time…

Breathe in Paris, it nourishes the soul
Victor Hugo

13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

