Photo 739

How I would have loved to pop in here…

Peering through the windows was an enchanting delight.

On my way home I’m popping by a shop to capture some ‘wow’ photos… colourful modern colourful old, and some rather weird.

Little by little, day by day, what is meant for you will find its way...insha Allah

14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
How beautiful!
September 14th, 2025  
A frontage to be noticed.
September 14th, 2025  
Such a lovely shot of this delightful looking shop, I love the blue and gold.
September 14th, 2025  
