Galeries Lafayette…a grand department store in Paris by beverley365
Galeries Lafayette…a grand department store in Paris

It’s the inside that is spectacular I took a few captures to share tomorrow. It’s the inside structure that I like in this building.

So, the lady in the photo…
Nicknamed 'Fonelle' in reference to her time as fashion director at French Elle magazine, Sophie Fontanel is a. french writer and fashion critic, notably for the newspaper L'Obs…
The Winner of the Prix du Premier
Roman for "Sacré Paul" (1995),

Also active on social media,
Sophie Fontanel has a following of 240,000 followers onInstagram, where she enjoys sharing her ideas and especially her outfits.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Beverley

@beverley365
Photo Details

Neil ace
Huge elegant building.
September 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Impressive looking building.
September 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, I love that department store! Such a great narrative and info about the lady in the photo, a new name for me.
September 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a grand building !
September 16th, 2025  
