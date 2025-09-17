A luxury bazaar..

Part 2…



In 1896, the company bought the whole building at number 1, rue La Fayette…



followed in 1903 by numbers 38, 40 and 42 on Boulevard Haussmann, as well as number 15, rue de la Chaussée d’Antin.



The early years of the business were motivated by this… “bricks and mortar strategy”,

which resulted in an impressive acquisition of premises. All this was strengthened by its architecture, making it perfectly suited to the needs of commerce.



Théophile Bader entrusted the first major refurbishments of Boulevard Haussmann, completed in 1907, to architect Georges

Chedanne. It was only really in 1912, however, spurred on by his apprentice Ferdinand Chanut, that the store began to take on a new dimension.



The flagship Galeries Lafayette store was unveiled in all its glory at its inauguration in October 1912. Théophile Bader dreamed of creating a “luxury bazaar” where the sheer abundance and luxury of the merchandise on offer would wow the crowds!



Golden light, filtered through the domed roof & would flood the grand hall and set the products aglow. The gamble had paid off.

tbc…