Beautiful layers of intricate workmanship…
Beautiful layers of intricate workmanship…

My favourite is the bottom layer… zooming in to see the patterns & colours of the glasswork is phenomenal.

The sales floor had suddenly doubled in size but it didn’t stop there! They were on a role…

A tea shop, a reading room and a smoking room were then added to complement the 96 existing departments.
As more department stores began to appear, shopping was becoming a leisure activity.
At the very top of the building, the rooftop terrace offered a panoramic view of Paris… which I absolutely love.

The store began organising special events much to the delight of an entertainment-hungry clientèle, and including the now famous rooftop landing by Jules Védrines in 1919.

The aviator was fined for flying too low over Paris, but gained lifelong notoriety as the first ever rebel in aviation history.

The window displays have always been instrumental in setting the scene in the sales departments, with aspirational designs to tempt customers into the store. A vocation which has stood the test of time…

It’s kind of amazing to see… not just see but to really see & feel the beauty of the details…
if you know what I mean.

Beverley

Susan Wakely
Beautiful detail.
September 18th, 2025  
Christina
wow that's stunning!
September 18th, 2025  
Diana
such a stunning capture of the details, a wonderful and interesting narrative too.
September 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Amazing detail!
September 18th, 2025  
