The first view is a ‘catch your breath moment’…

Part 6

From modest beginnings in 1893, by 1912 the building had been transformed into a sinuous and flowing Art Nouveau-influenced landmark, complete with an astonishing neo-Byzantine-infused polychrome glass cupola. It was created by master glassworker Jacques Grüber.



With the outbreak of war with Germany in 1939, memories were revived of the catastrophic impact in France in the previous war, 1914-1918.



Fearing the shattering of the glass cupola in this new conflict, in 1940 the coloured glass of the dome was painstakingly removed for safekeeping, the german occupation in May 1940 -1944.

After the war, nobody could recall where all of the cupola’s glass was hidden and its location remains a mystery to this day.

With no colour photography for guidance, the cupola’s missing polychrome glass was replaced with largely clear glass…

the stained glass dome forms an immense flower comprised of 10 luminous sections stretching over a total of 1000m².



Knowing a little history makes me feel totally spell bound. A wonderful discovery that’s not quite over…



I’ve got the veux windows open & the birds are singing… soo lovely



"A bird doesn't sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song."