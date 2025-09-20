Do you see what I see… bottom right

Last night I did a double take when I saw the shadows of 3 people on the glasswalk..

In fact at first I thought they looked a bit creepy…



However… a play on light…and maybe the sunshine has created this effect… through the glass.



This morning I looked at it again … and I like it



It’s a wet chilly morning … I just had a quick walk around the eco park brrrr

I’m off to see my eldest son working on the house, and take a healthy breakfast… what a crazy mum I am…. I love it!



Happy weekend to all…

.