Photo 745
Do you see what I see… bottom right
Last night I did a double take when I saw the shadows of 3 people on the glasswalk..
In fact at first I thought they looked a bit creepy…
However… a play on light…and maybe the sunshine has created this effect… through the glass.
This morning I looked at it again … and I like it
It’s a wet chilly morning … I just had a quick walk around the eco park brrrr
I’m off to see my eldest son working on the house, and take a healthy breakfast… what a crazy mum I am…. I love it!
Happy weekend to all…
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2012
photos
136
followers
112
following
204% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
10th September 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A ghostly effect.
September 20th, 2025
