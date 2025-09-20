Previous
Do you see what I see… bottom right by beverley365
Photo 745

Do you see what I see… bottom right

Last night I did a double take when I saw the shadows of 3 people on the glasswalk..
In fact at first I thought they looked a bit creepy…

However… a play on light…and maybe the sunshine has created this effect… through the glass.

This morning I looked at it again … and I like it

It’s a wet chilly morning … I just had a quick walk around the eco park brrrr
I’m off to see my eldest son working on the house, and take a healthy breakfast… what a crazy mum I am…. I love it!

Happy weekend to all…
.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
A ghostly effect.
September 20th, 2025  
