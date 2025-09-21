Previous
A French deli… on the top floor. by beverley365
Photo 746

A French deli… on the top floor.

I took some super photos of passing tourists with a blurred background…however I really wanted to capture the beautiful packaging, colours and designs.

This is just one section of an incredible row of
Deli offerings.

Starting at the top of the store….a tourists shopping delight.

21st September 2025

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
