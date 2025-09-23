Previous
A happy couple in the right place at the right time… by beverley365
Photo 748

A happy couple in the right place at the right time…

Through the archway is an enchantingly beautiful spot for a treat, surrounded by such magnificent historical beauty.

The rain is bouncing off the velux windows at great speed…. A wooly hat day…

“Rain is nature's hug when the world feels cold.”
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Beverley

