Patiently waiting for people…. and just like that the people appeared… by beverley365
Photo 749

Patiently waiting for people…. and just like that the people appeared…

People working, people shopping & people taking photos…. People in awe of the done…

An unusual but really fun time…
The Incredibly friendly staff really made a difference…

Wet autumnal morning… a brisk walk around the park will clear my mind ready to begin todays challange…🤣
24th September 2025

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
205% complete

