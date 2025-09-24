Sign up
Previous
Photo 749
Patiently waiting for people…. and just like that the people appeared…
People working, people shopping & people taking photos…. People in awe of the done…
An unusual but really fun time…
The Incredibly friendly staff really made a difference…
Wet autumnal morning… a brisk walk around the park will clear my mind ready to begin todays challange…🤣
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2020
photos
137
followers
112
following
205% complete
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
746
1268
1269
747
748
1270
749
1271
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st September 2025 12:12pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
