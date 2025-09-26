One of the early creations by Louis Vuitton…

It was amazing to see a true vintage piece of LV…

You can see it’s aged but oh my goodness it’s in superb condition.



Since 1854, trunks have been the most emblematic Louis Vuitton pieces.

The first flat trunk was created in 1858. It was a true innovation, allowing better storage, & highlighting the House's know-how:

wood craftsmanship and refinement.

From stagecoach to train, from ship to airplane and automobile, Louis Vuitton anticipated all progress and modes of travel.

Its spacious interior is designed to accommodate the needs of the discerning traveler, offering ample room for personal belongings while ensuring they are transported with the utmost care and elegance.



The trunk's robust construction and distinctive lozine trim exemplify the durability and sophistication that have made Louis Vuitton trunks a timeless choice for over a century.



This is The Malle Courier Lozine (mailing chest drawer) 110 transcends its role as a travel accessory to become a perfect statement piece of decor at home it’s an iconic design…



An announcement from Bernard Arnault :



“Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of sales, is planning to dampen its expansion worldwide and focus on high-end products to preserve its exclusive image.”

