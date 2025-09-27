130 years of fashion & creation…

Previous
Wow!!!! For 130 years, the Galeries Lafayette has been evolving and adapting to changing fashions to offer its customers the very best that the times have to offer.

From the outset, the Galeries Lafayette has forged close links with the designers of its time, convinced that the diversity of their vision reveals the diversity of the world.

Through the creations of artists and illustrators such as Georges Lepape, Jean-Gabriel Domergue, Peter Knapp, Jean Widmer, Roe Ethridge, Jean-Paul Goude and Toilet Paper, the department stores' showcases over a century of fashion and continues to develop at the speed of culture to capture the spirit of the times.

Such wonderful history to discover & share, taking time to appreciate the simple & free things in life… Just because.
John Falconer ace
Great capture Great store.
September 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic
September 27th, 2025  
