Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 754
One of the most beautiful sights I’ve ever seen…
discovering the history was the icing on the cake….
The stained glass dome is like a flower & comprised of 10 beautiful & luminous exquisite sections & I just discovered stretch’s over a total of 1000m².
Whilst I’m not a shopper, I intend to take friends visiting Paris to see this amazing Corner shop…
& how fortunate it’s opposite my no:1 favourite place in Paris… the palais garnier opéra.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2030
photos
137
followers
112
following
206% complete
View this month »
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
754
Latest from all albums
751
1273
752
1274
753
1275
754
1276
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
10th September 2025 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
September 29th, 2025
Christina
ace
It is stunning
September 29th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Stunning!
September 29th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Gorgeous!
September 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close