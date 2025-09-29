Previous
One of the most beautiful sights I’ve ever seen… by beverley365
Photo 754

One of the most beautiful sights I’ve ever seen…

discovering the history was the icing on the cake….

The stained glass dome is like a flower & comprised of 10 beautiful & luminous exquisite sections & I just discovered stretch’s over a total of 1000m².

Whilst I’m not a shopper, I intend to take friends visiting Paris to see this amazing Corner shop…

& how fortunate it’s opposite my no:1 favourite place in Paris… the palais garnier opéra.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
September 29th, 2025  
Christina ace
It is stunning
September 29th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Stunning!
September 29th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Gorgeous!
September 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact