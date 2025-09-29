One of the most beautiful sights I’ve ever seen…

discovering the history was the icing on the cake….



The stained glass dome is like a flower & comprised of 10 beautiful & luminous exquisite sections & I just discovered stretch’s over a total of 1000m².



Whilst I’m not a shopper, I intend to take friends visiting Paris to see this amazing Corner shop…



& how fortunate it’s opposite my no:1 favourite place in Paris… the palais garnier opéra.