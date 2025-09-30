I absolutely love the breathtaking views…

At any opportunity to stand and stare at the rooftops I’m there in a heartbeat.



There’s a feeling of calm & tranquility and spins my mind to the unforgettable romantic movies that inspired so many to fall in love with Paris and France.



Whilst life is tricky & heartbreaking the most important thing is to remain positive, to smile & be grateful…to find the beauty in the simple things in life.

Even if it is a brisk walk around the eco park breathing in the oxygen from the natural pond…🤣

A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life.” – Thomas Jefferson…. Oooo sooo true.

