Wandering on the banks of the Seine… by beverley365
Photo 758

Wandering on the banks of the Seine…

Heading towards the metro, breathing in the air and feeling grateful.

A wonderful family meet cute… with my son

Some beautiful moments to capture, and how quiet it is… a few dog walkers, a few runners and me…

Thomas Jefferson. “A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of life.”
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
207% complete

View this month

Diana
Beautifully composed and captured! I bet you had a wonderful day :-)
October 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great view of the river.
October 3rd, 2025  
Neil
Beautiful view.
October 3rd, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺
Lovely scene
October 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~
Ah, Paris!
October 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely view
October 3rd, 2025  
