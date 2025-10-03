Sign up
Previous
Photo 758
Wandering on the banks of the Seine…
Heading towards the metro, breathing in the air and feeling grateful.
A wonderful family meet cute… with my son
Some beautiful moments to capture, and how quiet it is… a few dog walkers, a few runners and me…
Thomas Jefferson. “A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of life.”
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
6
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2038
photos
136
followers
111
following
207% complete
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
755
1277
756
1278
757
1279
758
1280
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st October 2025 4:07pm
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured! I bet you had a wonderful day :-)
October 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great view of the river.
October 3rd, 2025
Neil
ace
Beautiful view.
October 3rd, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely scene
October 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Ah, Paris!
October 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely view
October 3rd, 2025
