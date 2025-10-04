Sign up
Previous
Photo 759
The dancing tree on the Seine….
Life may not always be a picnic, but moments of joy and relaxation can provide the energy…motivation we need & nothing is better than a picnic with family or friends… in the sunshine.
“The Seine! I painted it all my life, at all hours, in all seasons, from Paris to the sea… I never tired of it. – Claude Monet”.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2040
photos
136
followers
111
following
207% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st October 2025 4:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, such a great spot for people to relax.
October 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely place to relax
October 4th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Looks lovely.
October 4th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
October 4th, 2025
