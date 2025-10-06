Previous
Wonderful to spend time together… by beverley365
Wonderful to spend time together…

A whole lot of catching up, Oodles of hugs and giggles, over a cheeky pizza..

Oo the most popular Marseille pizza is what is named 'moitié/moitié' which means half part of emmental cheese and half part of anchovies.
First time for everything…

Wonderful times spent together…
Beverley

Brian ace
Bon apetit!
October 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Catchup and pizza sound a great combination.
October 6th, 2025  
