Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 762
You can’t see me….
Riding in the shadows… a glorious day!
It was the detail on the roof that caught my attention, and as I stopped waiting for the traffic to pass… a beautiful cyclist slowly went past.
Sometimes a photo is just meant to be…
“He who contemplates the depths of Paris is seized with vertigo. Nothing is more fantastic. Nothing is more tragic. Nothing is more sublime.”
Victor Hugo
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2046
photos
136
followers
111
following
208% complete
View this month »
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Latest from all albums
759
1281
1282
760
761
1283
762
1284
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st October 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christina
ace
Wonderful shadows
October 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and dappled light, such a great looking building! The cyclist came at the right time ;-)
October 7th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Perfect timing. Fav
October 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close