You can’t see me…. by beverley365
You can’t see me….

Riding in the shadows… a glorious day!
It was the detail on the roof that caught my attention, and as I stopped waiting for the traffic to pass… a beautiful cyclist slowly went past.

Sometimes a photo is just meant to be…

“He who contemplates the depths of Paris is seized with vertigo. Nothing is more fantastic. Nothing is more tragic. Nothing is more sublime.”
Victor Hugo
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christina ace
Wonderful shadows
October 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and dappled light, such a great looking building! The cyclist came at the right time ;-)
October 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Perfect timing. Fav
October 7th, 2025  
