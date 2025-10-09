Previous
Invader strikes again…
Invader strikes again…

Invader is a French artist that's intriguingly
clever & has secretly been placing his mosaic work of alien invaders all over Paris for the last 20+ years.

Whenever I’m out wandering I pretty much spot an invader art work… it’s a ‘thing’…
It’s fun, it’s quirky and makes me smile…
Especially when I spot others doing the same as me…

He's never been seen… no one knows who he is…

To secure his anonymity, Invader largely works at night. Other times it’s said he dons some form of disguise, typically by wearing a mask.
In fact,…. the artist claims very few people actually know his true identity.

It is even reported that his parents believe he is simply a tiler in the construction industry.

It’s fun… I read that there are walking tours to discover them…. Think I’ll give that a miss & just go with the flow…

“Happiness is the secret to all beauty,
there is no beauty without happiness”.
Christian Dior
Beverley

Beverley
2024 I begin my 3rd Year…
Lynda Parker
This is so cool!
October 9th, 2025  
