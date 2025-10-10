Blending paris past & present…

Such a pretty display on this little restaurant



The history of this street & small area in Paris is fascinating to discover.



A little history…Following on from the French Revolution, many of the royal residences in Le Marais were either seized, destroyed or sold, & even the former royal palace was converted to working-class accommodations.

Then after years of being left unattended to,

in 1961, the French government recognised the historic importance of this building complex & along with many other important places nearby took steps to preserve them.

This is how Le Village Saint Paul came to be as we know it today. It’s a wonderful small area to discover…really fun.



Le Marais district offers a unique peep into medieval Paris as it managed to escape the massive urban renewal project…

by Baron Haussmann during 1853-1870.

Le Village Saint Paul is an integral part of this unique heritage and history of Paris.



Wonderful to see an eclectic mix of small shops & unusual little boutiques. galleries with contemporary art, antiques, & little shops of ‘cabinet of curiosities’ selling a variety of objects from quirky to esoteric & bizarre… so unusual to see.

I found silverware dating back to 16th century & antique books galore… the shop was bursting with an amazing collection.

I was a bit overwhelmed & need to revisit…



Although thankfully I am not a shopper.



‘ Buy… buy…says the sign in the shop window Why… why… says the junk in the yard ‘.

Paul McCartney