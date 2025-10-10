Previous
Blending paris past & present… by beverley365
Photo 765

Blending paris past & present…

Such a pretty display on this little restaurant

The history of this street & small area in Paris is fascinating to discover.

A little history…Following on from the French Revolution, many of the royal residences in Le Marais were either seized, destroyed or sold, & even the former royal palace was converted to working-class accommodations.
Then after years of being left unattended to,
in 1961, the French government recognised the historic importance of this building complex & along with many other important places nearby took steps to preserve them.
This is how Le Village Saint Paul came to be as we know it today. It’s a wonderful small area to discover…really fun.

Le Marais district offers a unique peep into medieval Paris as it managed to escape the massive urban renewal project…
by Baron Haussmann during 1853-1870.
Le Village Saint Paul is an integral part of this unique heritage and history of Paris.

Wonderful to see an eclectic mix of small shops & unusual little boutiques. galleries with contemporary art, antiques, & little shops of ‘cabinet of curiosities’ selling a variety of objects from quirky to esoteric & bizarre… so unusual to see.
I found silverware dating back to 16th century & antique books galore… the shop was bursting with an amazing collection.
I was a bit overwhelmed & need to revisit…

Although thankfully I am not a shopper.

‘ Buy… buy…says the sign in the shop window Why… why… says the junk in the yard ‘.
Paul McCartney
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely street shot.
October 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great street scene and shot, fascinating narrative,
October 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Love the pastel colors. Interesting narrative!
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact