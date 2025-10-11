Sign up
Photo 766
Hey mum there’s a delivery…
The kindest, most thoughtful and so helpful people I meet are the delivery guys, always arriving with a smile, friendly words and smiles.
All for my son’s work projects… Although just sometimes a surprise for me appears 😃
“Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”
Mark Twain
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I LOVE that Mark Twain quotation. How lovely.
October 11th, 2025
