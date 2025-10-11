Previous
by beverley365
Photo 766

Hey mum there’s a delivery…

The kindest, most thoughtful and so helpful people I meet are the delivery guys, always arriving with a smile, friendly words and smiles.

All for my son’s work projects… Although just sometimes a surprise for me appears 😃


“Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”
Mark Twain
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
October 11th, 2025  
