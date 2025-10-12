Doodling in a beam of sunshine…

Morning coffee in the little garden, chilly, silent &

Still. I’ve always been a head in the clouds, dolly day dream girl… breathe in calmness



Noodling doodling is so fun, silly and wonderful to share, I continue to write every week to two beautiful little girls in pafos.



I now find myself on Instagram sharing Paris and life with them… it’s wonderfully uplifting to be in touch with them…



Every photo tells a story…