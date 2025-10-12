Sign up
Previous
Photo 767
Doodling in a beam of sunshine…
Morning coffee in the little garden, chilly, silent &
Still. I’ve always been a head in the clouds, dolly day dream girl… breathe in calmness
Noodling doodling is so fun, silly and wonderful to share, I continue to write every week to two beautiful little girls in pafos.
I now find myself on Instagram sharing Paris and life with them… it’s wonderfully uplifting to be in touch with them…
Every photo tells a story…
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2056
photos
138
followers
111
following
210% complete
View this month »
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's fun!
October 12th, 2025
