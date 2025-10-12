Previous
Doodling in a beam of sunshine… by beverley365
Photo 767

Doodling in a beam of sunshine…

Morning coffee in the little garden, chilly, silent &
Still. I’ve always been a head in the clouds, dolly day dream girl… breathe in calmness

Noodling doodling is so fun, silly and wonderful to share, I continue to write every week to two beautiful little girls in pafos.

I now find myself on Instagram sharing Paris and life with them… it’s wonderfully uplifting to be in touch with them…

Every photo tells a story…
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
That's fun!
October 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact