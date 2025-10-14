Previous
beverley365
Photo 769

Presentation of ancient designs…

Having an education & love of art helps enormously, it’s second nature.

I don’t know the history to the art on the wall
unfortunately I didn’t see Christian for lunch last Wednesday in the end… he was too tired.

The simple patterns, shapes and ingredients are the key… to glamorous sourdough…

The quiet rise of dough teaches the loudest lesson in patience….

Sourdough: where science meets soul.
Truly yummy…yummy
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful narrative and image.
October 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting artwork.
October 14th, 2025  
