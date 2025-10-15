Previous
Instant calmness, peace & harmony… by beverley365
Instant calmness, peace & harmony…

The natural pool is a calm place to be… building the eco park has brought so much joy to the local community… just a giant pond that fills the open air natural swimming pool.

Just listening to the running water, breathing the freshness is instantly calming & the wonderful thing is just being next to it… even just for 5 minutes… it increases the neurotransmitters dopamine, sometimes called the feel-good hormone; serotonin, also known as the happiness hormone; and oxytocin.
It definitely makes me feel uplifted & calm.

An understanding of the natural world is a source of not only great curiosity, but great fulfilment.”
Sir David Attenborough

I have been listening / watching David Attenborough since I was a child. I absolutely love every thing he has done & continues to do for the world and all things breathing.

A true hero in this changing world…
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
This looks a great place.
October 15th, 2025  
