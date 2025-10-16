Sign up
Previous
Photo 771
Just hanging around… literally
I like the reflections of the ladies… they went into the shop to discover the prices & also the reflections of the building behind me.
Reflections make the photo more interesting and gives a bit of depth. After all they’re just hanging pots…ha ha
Early start today, I’m behind on my weeks plan so morning meditation & up with the sparrows
"Beauty is bought by judgement of the eye."
William Shakespeare
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
3
2
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
12th October 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and intriguing ! great reflections in muted tones and such beautiful pots on display .all in harmony - love it ! fav
October 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this beautiful scene and capture, wonderful pots and reflections.
October 16th, 2025
Christina
ace
Wonderful shot
October 16th, 2025
