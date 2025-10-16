Previous
Just hanging around… literally

I like the reflections of the ladies… they went into the shop to discover the prices & also the reflections of the building behind me.

Reflections make the photo more interesting and gives a bit of depth. After all they’re just hanging pots…ha ha

Early start today, I’m behind on my weeks plan so morning meditation & up with the sparrows

"Beauty is bought by judgement of the eye."
William Shakespeare
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and intriguing ! great reflections in muted tones and such beautiful pots on display .all in harmony - love it ! fav
Diana ace
I love this beautiful scene and capture, wonderful pots and reflections.
Christina ace
Wonderful shot
