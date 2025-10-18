Sign up
Photo 773
Baker’s reunion… over Ice cream & Masala Chia
It’s the simple things in life that are so special…
sitting in the sunshine listening to the plans, their hopes & dreams made me smile.
My first time to taste masala chai, Francis has created her own recipe and it’s a huge hit!
The first sip… I’m hooked…Ooo quiet wisdom in a cup.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2068
photos
139
followers
111
following
211% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th October 2025 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a lovely happy photo. I must try Chai. I never have.
October 18th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wonderful trio!
October 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
That sounds so delicious, beautiful shot of this happy trio.
October 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh that’s sounds tasty.
October 18th, 2025
