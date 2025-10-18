Previous
Baker’s reunion… over Ice cream & Masala Chia by beverley365
Photo 773

Baker’s reunion… over Ice cream & Masala Chia

It’s the simple things in life that are so special…
sitting in the sunshine listening to the plans, their hopes & dreams made me smile.

My first time to taste masala chai, Francis has created her own recipe and it’s a huge hit!

The first sip… I’m hooked…Ooo quiet wisdom in a cup.



Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a lovely happy photo. I must try Chai. I never have.
October 18th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wonderful trio!
October 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
That sounds so delicious, beautiful shot of this happy trio.
October 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh that’s sounds tasty.
October 18th, 2025  
