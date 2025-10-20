It’s all in the detail… those finishing touchs…

Dear Camila is learning to do things she never thought she could. Shes loving learning new skills & is making a difference.



Shes a colourful delight in the workshop…happy go lucky and loving living in Paris…

I enjoy spending time with her.



Brett’s checklist completed - vans loaded - all locked up. I wave them off and walk home smiling. 😊



"When you are grateful, fear disappears and abundance appears." - Tony Robbins

