Previous
It’s all in the detail… those finishing touchs… by beverley365
Photo 775

It’s all in the detail… those finishing touchs…

Dear Camila is learning to do things she never thought she could. Shes loving learning new skills & is making a difference.

Shes a colourful delight in the workshop…happy go lucky and loving living in Paris…
I enjoy spending time with her.

Brett’s checklist completed - vans loaded - all locked up. I wave them off and walk home smiling. 😊

"When you are grateful, fear disappears and abundance appears." - Tony Robbins
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Great to see them so engaged in their work!
October 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How lovely to see
October 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact