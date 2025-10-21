Previous
I’m having a silly moment… by beverley365
Photo 776

I’m having a silly moment…

I love capturing the moment… this is a great way to remember the moments.

Because why not… it was fun & I need fun in my life.

There’s been little research on playfulness in adults…
But recent studies led by René Proyer, a psychologist at the University of Zurich, found that playful people… those who are spontaneous, creative, outgoing, fun-loving, and lighthearted appear to be better at coping with stress and finding novel solutions to problems.

The best thing is, you don’t need any special skills or preparation to be playful. All you need to do is play. I’m pretty good at playing and thinking out of the box 🤪

‘never grow up”… be silly…dance in the kitchen…laugh at yourself Ooo & simply be…

21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
212% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
October 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
They all look so busy
October 21st, 2025  
