I’m having a silly moment…

I love capturing the moment… this is a great way to remember the moments.



Because why not… it was fun & I need fun in my life.



There’s been little research on playfulness in adults…

But recent studies led by René Proyer, a psychologist at the University of Zurich, found that playful people… those who are spontaneous, creative, outgoing, fun-loving, and lighthearted appear to be better at coping with stress and finding novel solutions to problems.



The best thing is, you don’t need any special skills or preparation to be playful. All you need to do is play. I’m pretty good at playing and thinking out of the box 🤪



‘never grow up”… be silly…dance in the kitchen…laugh at yourself Ooo & simply be…



