The finishing touch…
The finishing touch…

The fragrance of freesia’s greeted the client as she arrived to view my son’s work. She was thrilled… and immediately started a video call to Italy. Kinda cool…

"Details make perfection, and perfection is not a detail." "Attention to detail is not about perfection. It's about excellence, about constant improvement."

Mark Zuckerberg Quotes- The biggest risk is not taking any risk...

Today it’s chilly… a wooly hat day.

22nd October 2025

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Freesia..... my favourite flowers ❤️
October 22nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Gorgeous!
October 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty.
October 22nd, 2025  
Mags
Very beautiful!
October 22nd, 2025  
