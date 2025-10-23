Previous
Can you open the basement & take a photo of the wiring system on the right of the window… by beverley365
Photo 778

Can you open the basement & take a photo of the wiring system on the right of the window…

Discovering the key for the apartments was easy, my son is organised … he's on his way whew. The electric guy arrived and team work began.

A new internet system fitted for the outside studios which for me is already brilliant. immediately I noticed the difference.

I had an over night ‘No internet’… No internet
It made me realise how dependent I have become on on my iPad…phone & computer

Also that they all communicate with each other 🤪 which I guess makes life easier for me…
But does it? Who’s in charge?

“The future of AI is not about replacing humans, it's about augmenting human capabilities.” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. ...



23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great work in progress. We have become so dependent on technology.
October 23rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice image of the ongoing work! And interesting reflection on our tech dependence.
October 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a great collage! We have all become so dependent, I wonder where it will end.
October 23rd, 2025  
Neil ace
Without the internet we wouldn’t have 365, and that would be truly disappointing! Great WIP collage.
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact