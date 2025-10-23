Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 778
Can you open the basement & take a photo of the wiring system on the right of the window…
Discovering the key for the apartments was easy, my son is organised … he's on his way whew. The electric guy arrived and team work began.
A new internet system fitted for the outside studios which for me is already brilliant. immediately I noticed the difference.
I had an over night ‘No internet’… No internet
It made me realise how dependent I have become on on my iPad…phone & computer
Also that they all communicate with each other 🤪 which I guess makes life easier for me…
But does it? Who’s in charge?
“The future of AI is not about replacing humans, it's about augmenting human capabilities.” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. ...
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2078
photos
139
followers
111
following
213% complete
View this month »
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
Latest from all albums
775
1297
776
1298
777
1299
778
1300
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A great work in progress. We have become so dependent on technology.
October 23rd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice image of the ongoing work! And interesting reflection on our tech dependence.
October 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a great collage! We have all become so dependent, I wonder where it will end.
October 23rd, 2025
Neil
ace
Without the internet we wouldn’t have 365, and that would be truly disappointing! Great WIP collage.
October 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close