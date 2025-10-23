Can you open the basement & take a photo of the wiring system on the right of the window…

Discovering the key for the apartments was easy, my son is organised … he's on his way whew. The electric guy arrived and team work began.



A new internet system fitted for the outside studios which for me is already brilliant. immediately I noticed the difference.



I had an over night ‘No internet’… No internet

It made me realise how dependent I have become on on my iPad…phone & computer



Also that they all communicate with each other 🤪 which I guess makes life easier for me…

But does it? Who’s in charge?



