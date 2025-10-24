Previous
A sweeping elegant staircase…. by beverley365
Photo 779

A sweeping elegant staircase….

Up & down like a yo-yo… all good fun.

“ It does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.”
Confucius

I’ve always loved this quote… & I’ve always been a Dolly daydreamer…
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful staircase
October 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love these but I need the bannister these days as they make me dizzy whizzy!
October 24th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Cool staircase
October 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful staircase.
October 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So elegant with its red carpet - with the curve of the stairs ,makes it look like a fan !
October 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Love vircular staircases.
October 24th, 2025  
