Previous
Hugs and herb teas… by beverley365
Photo 780

Hugs and herb teas…

My youngest son popped by to help ‘wave a magic wand’ and fix a challenge I have…

He started at 5am so was feeling slightly well totally exhausted.
However he's loving his new challenge & is happy… and that’s the priceless ingredient…

It’s sooo important to love what you do…

I have a question? Does anybody save their photo journal to a book or save them on line?
As well as on 365 of course.
I think it’s something I’d like to do…
Any thoughts would be gratefully received…
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture. I use sone of the photos in my scrapbooking and post some on FB.
October 25th, 2025  
Babs ace
I make a photobook of my 365 photos each year,
October 25th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
Was the challenge to rearrange the fitness equipment? :-)

I love keeping physical albums of holidays - so I have a collection of them of holidays in countries such as in Asia and Central America, but also of long weekends in towns around Italy (Bologna, Ferrara, Venice, etc.). They're great to show friends and family over a drink or meal together - and to keep as a memory to look back on.

I've used Bonusprint - or Photobox as it is now known: it has a userfriendly app you can download to a PC for sorting photos and adapting them to the page, and the print quality is always excellent!
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact