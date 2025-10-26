I could smell the deliciousness as I opened the door…

Rogiers was standing smiling offering me a large warm cake, what was so special is that he made it himself. I was sooo thrilled, how very kind.



I like to keep an eye on him, he struggles to walk but push’s himself. He's lived here for 46 yrs



There’s a service I discovered by chance for inactive or people that simply need help going to the doctors? whatever.. wherever… in this area pantin.



Basically a free bicycle taxi service for Pantin residents who have difficulty getting around on foot.

( I met a lovely old couple in the eco park & they were waiting for their cycle taxi )



A smiley young guy appeared and hey presto they were helped into the back and off they went.

It’s waterproof just in case.

I asked for the detail & was given a few flyers to share.



Rogiers was both flabbergasted & thrilled… it’s changed his life making life so much easier.



It’s the little things, the thoughts for others that make a difference to our own lives.



Sunday reset day for me…

A day of 50% self care & 50% efficiency 😃