I could smell the deliciousness as I opened the door… by beverley365
I could smell the deliciousness as I opened the door…

Rogiers was standing smiling offering me a large warm cake, what was so special is that he made it himself. I was sooo thrilled, how very kind.

I like to keep an eye on him, he struggles to walk but push’s himself. He's lived here for 46 yrs

There’s a service I discovered by chance for inactive or people that simply need help going to the doctors? whatever.. wherever… in this area pantin.

Basically a free bicycle taxi service for Pantin residents who have difficulty getting around on foot.
( I met a lovely old couple in the eco park & they were waiting for their cycle taxi )

A smiley young guy appeared and hey presto they were helped into the back and off they went.
It’s waterproof just in case.
I asked for the detail & was given a few flyers to share.

Rogiers was both flabbergasted & thrilled… it’s changed his life making life so much easier.

It’s the little things, the thoughts for others that make a difference to our own lives.

Sunday reset day for me…
A day of 50% self care & 50% efficiency 😃
Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely treat.
October 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 26th, 2025  
