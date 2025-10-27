Previous
So sooo much rain… whew it stopped just in time for me to take a photo by beverley365
Photo 782

So sooo much rain… whew it stopped just in time for me to take a photo

Which ever way you look, where ever you are in the world… there’s always an interesting photo opportunity.

This was a whizzing all over the place day & I loved it. It’s great to be needed with hugs as the reward.

Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible'! 😄
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I think Paris is one of the most photogenic places in the world.
October 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fbulous shot and narrative, it sure looks very wet there.
October 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Every stree5 has a great view.
October 27th, 2025  
