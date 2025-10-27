Sign up
Previous
Photo 782
So sooo much rain… whew it stopped just in time for me to take a photo
Which ever way you look, where ever you are in the world… there’s always an interesting photo opportunity.
This was a whizzing all over the place day & I loved it. It’s great to be needed with hugs as the reward.
Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible'! 😄
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2086
photos
138
followers
102
following
214% complete
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
779
1301
780
1302
781
1303
782
1304
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd October 2025 2:48pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I think Paris is one of the most photogenic places in the world.
October 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fbulous shot and narrative, it sure looks very wet there.
October 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Every stree5 has a great view.
October 27th, 2025
