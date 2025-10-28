Hello my name is ‘ice cream’…

Whilst all my favourites… my son & I were blown away by the ‘cucumber & elderflower’…



Our lovely Chef Frances has prepared a whole menu of delicious seasonal flavour combos:

fior de latte; crème citron; coffee-crème fraiche; cucumber-mint; choco-coco; watermelon-olive oil; melon-ginger; pistachio-praline; peach; matcha-strawberry… so so delicious & and amazing vegan selection too.



Her reviews are so wonderful, the most unique ice cream n Paris with a question of a doubt.



Soon closing for the winter… Francis deserves a little holiday visiting friends & family.



Ooo It’s never too cold for ice cream…