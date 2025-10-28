Previous
Hello my name is ‘ice cream’… by beverley365
Photo 783

Hello my name is ‘ice cream’…

Whilst all my favourites… my son & I were blown away by the ‘cucumber & elderflower’…

Our lovely Chef Frances has prepared a whole menu of delicious seasonal flavour combos:
fior de latte; crème citron; coffee-crème fraiche; cucumber-mint; choco-coco; watermelon-olive oil; melon-ginger; pistachio-praline; peach; matcha-strawberry… so so delicious & and amazing vegan selection too.

Her reviews are so wonderful, the most unique ice cream n Paris with a question of a doubt.

Soon closing for the winter… Francis deserves a little holiday visiting friends & family.

Ooo It’s never too cold for ice cream…
28th October 2025

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these exotic sounding flavours, I would love to try them!
October 28th, 2025  
