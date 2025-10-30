Sign up
Photo 785
Walking back in the sunshine…
Such a calm feeling, now is the time to relax…
I’m heading towards a very special old church…
“ For the sun every morning is a beautiful spectacle and yet most of the audience still sleeps." John Lennon
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
30th October 2025 1:36pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
November 1st, 2025
