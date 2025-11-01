Previous
An evening of Yoga… Ooo so beautiful. by beverley365
An evening of Yoga… Ooo so beautiful.

It’s so wonderful to walk in my footsteps from the past, whilst everything has changed…
everything is still the same.

"Sometimes if you want to see a change for the better, you have to take things into your own hands" Clint Eastwood.
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Such a lovely hallway! I love those draping spirals.
What pretty decorations
Very inviting.
Like the protective eye!
Beautiful decoration
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene and decorations, love the quote too.
