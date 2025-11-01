Sign up
Previous
Photo 787
An evening of Yoga… Ooo so beautiful.
It’s so wonderful to walk in my footsteps from the past, whilst everything has changed…
everything is still the same.
"Sometimes if you want to see a change for the better, you have to take things into your own hands" Clint Eastwood.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
6
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2096
photos
139
followers
102
following
215% complete
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
30th October 2025 7:36pm
Mags
ace
Such a lovely hallway! I love those draping spirals.
November 1st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What pretty decorations
November 1st, 2025
essiesue
ace
Very inviting.
November 1st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Like the protective eye!
November 1st, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful decoration
November 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene and decorations, love the quote too.
November 1st, 2025
