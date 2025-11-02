Sign up
Photo 788
Walking back after sunset…
Gosh I had the most unusual evening listening to my friend’s friend over supper at the beach,
a psychologist full of sharing his new company he was quite interesting.
This little church is so pretty, holds about 20 people at a squeeze.
A wandering calm sunday for me…
“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2098
photos
139
followers
102
following
215% complete
