It’s all about the light… by beverley365
As I turned the corner the dazzling light from the ceiling to the ground was spellbinding, the shadows & colours simply popping in the stillness.

Oh my goodness my friend was laughing as I took a couple photos… Ooo that’s ok

Last night my friends took me high up in the mountains to a place I hadn’t been to before… to meet a dear old friend of theirs… very old & very special times shared.

Sometimes I wish I could just rewind back to the old days and press pause just for a little while…
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
216% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Nice complementary blue and yellow.
November 3rd, 2025  
Brian ace
BOB 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
November 3rd, 2025  
