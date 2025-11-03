It’s all about the light…

As I turned the corner the dazzling light from the ceiling to the ground was spellbinding, the shadows & colours simply popping in the stillness.



Oh my goodness my friend was laughing as I took a couple photos… Ooo that’s ok



Last night my friends took me high up in the mountains to a place I hadn’t been to before… to meet a dear old friend of theirs… very old & very special times shared.



Sometimes I wish I could just rewind back to the old days and press pause just for a little while…

