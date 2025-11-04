Echoes of a sacred hill…

Walking past the hill i spotted some hanging beads… so of course I climbed up and had a look…



Oh boy looking into the hill of Fabrica there’s a flash of colour, a vibrant aqua blue…standing inside I discover an ECO ART project series, which highlights the important role of water, which is a major challenge… huge.



Standing inside and taking in the beauty of the rock was truly beautiful, soo still.

walking around in total silence… not a person to be seen was slightly weird yet so beautiful.



The sun bursting through was gorgeous…the art is quite simply a metal stand with aqua coloured plastic wrapped around it…simple & effective

