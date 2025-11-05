Previous
"ECO ART: AQUA MEMORIA" exhibition at Fabrika hill - kato pafos by beverley365
Photo 791

"ECO ART: AQUA MEMORIA" exhibition at Fabrika hill - kato pafos

Wafting in the breeze…. Eye catching & beautiful to see…. "The Holy Trinity,"
which includes three sets of large rosary beads with crosses, made from wire, soap, and fabric.

This art installation is inspired by archaeological findings of a small beaded bracelet with a cross and represents Aphrodite, Demeter, and the Virgin Mary. the use of soap symbolises cleansing in ritual, and the inlaid fabric connects each rosary to its respective female figure of worship.

… the focus being on water…
the government plans to cover cyprus’s entire drinking water supply with desalinated water, an announcement made on Friday.

"Cyprus lies far away in the Eastern Mediterranean, a palimpsest of cultures." Amanda Michalopoulou
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

