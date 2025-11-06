Always a favourite morning swim spot…

Memories are wonderful…moments captured… time to be ‘living in the ‘now’… time to begin a new.



Today will be a sad day…however my son & I will smile, will be together & will think about the good times, the laughter and fun shared in

the house Brett built for his friend & family…a few years of incredibly hard work.

Friends will come together to support each other.



And then tomorrow we will wake in the morning to begin the preparation for his new project in the country.



I will continue to journal my daily photos from my trip…

I’m moving on with open eyes and a happy heart.





